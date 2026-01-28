This is the terrifying moment an avalanche engulfed homes amid heavy snowfall in northern India.

CCTV footage captures a residential area in the tourist town of Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, being suddenly buried by a powerful wall of snow late on Tuesday night (27 January).

The camera lens is quickly obscured as fresh snow and ice continue to pile up around 10:13pm local time.

Emergency teams were deployed immediately to inspect the area and assess the risk of further danger. Officials have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

Snowfall that began late Monday night has blanketed large parts of the region. Authorities have urged residents and travellers to remain alert and avoid avalanche-prone areas until weather conditions improve.