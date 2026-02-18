Moment avalanche rushes down Alps mountain as skiers watch on

Eyewitness footage captures the moment an avalanche swept through a ski resort in the Italian Alps.

On Sunday (15 February), a mass of snow and ice tumbled down a mountain in Val Veny, part of the Courmayeur ski resort in north-west Italy, with onlookers watching in shock as the cloud of snow engulfed them.

Authorities have confirmed that two skiers have died whilst a third remains in critical condition after being hit by the avalanche. All three, whose nationalities have yet to be released, were skiing off piste.

It comes after two British skiers died after being crushed by a powerful avalanche in the Val d’Isere ski resort in France on Friday (13 February), whilst a third British national died after an avalanche struck in La Grave on Tuesday (17 February).