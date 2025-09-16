Ben Shephard remembers heartwarming Ricky Hatton story as he pays tribute to ‘hero’

Ben Shephard paid an emotional tribute to his “hero” Ricky Hatton, who died on Sunday (14 September).

Speaking on This Morning on Monday (15 September), the presenter remembered the 46-year-old boxing legend as an "absolute lion” who he was “lucky enough to spend some time with”.

“He’d been a hero of mine for years, I loved my boxing and no one fought like Ricky Hatton,” he said, describing him as someone who was “so humble” and who “wore their heart on their slave”.