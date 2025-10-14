Dan and Phil confirm 16-year relationship: ‘We’re partners in everything’

YouTube stars Dan Howell and Phil Lester have confirmed that they have been in a relationship for 16 years, putting an end to years of speculation about a romance.

In a YouTube video shared on Monday (13 October) Dan said they “fell into it hard and fast in 2009”, with Phil adding: “It was so fast that we never labelled it.”

In 2019, both posted individual coming out videos which fuelled speculation that the duo could be a romantic couple, with the pairing being affectionately dubbed “Phan”.

Phil confirmed that they are “partners in everything”, but stressed that they are not perfect. “We have had ups and downs like anybody,” Dan added.