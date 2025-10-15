Anne-Marie reveals unique name of second child with Slowthai

Anne-Marie has shared the unique name of her five-month-old son with rapper Slowthai for the first time.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (14 October), the 34-year-old singer told hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard that the newborn, which was born in May, is called Forever Sugar.

She said that she was inspired by her grandmother and mother “always signing cards” with the words “forever and always”.

As for his middle name, the singer said: “I had the diabetes thing that you get when you’re pregnant. So I thought, ‘What a perfect middle name.'”

Anne-Marie gave birth to her first child, Seven, in February last year.