Robbie Williams leaves Julia Roberts lost for words with Pretty Woman admission

Julia Roberts was speechless after Robbie Williams told her what he did after watching Pretty Woman six times in a row.

The actor, 57, and singer, 51, appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (10 October).

After performing his new hit "Pretty Face," Williams sat down and told Roberts that after he had watched her iconic film six times, " I was like 'one day I will take a prostitute shopping'. And I did. I did. So, thank you."

Roberts' mouth dropped, and she smiled as host Norton quipped, "That’s a lovely story, Robbie."