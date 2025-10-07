Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were reunited on the red carpet at the special screening of her new film, nearly a year after their divorce was finalised.

The actor and singer attended a special screening of her new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York on Monday (6 October).

The 56-year-old actor and her ex-husband made a surprise joint appearance on the red carpet, where they could be seen having an intimate chat together.

This was the first red carpet appearance for both actors since their divorce was finalised in January after two years of marriage.