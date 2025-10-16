Celebrity Traitors star breaks wind in crucial show moment

Celebrity Traitors star Celia Imrie broke wind during a tense moment in the show as host Claudia Winkleman introduced the contestants to their latest gruelling challenge.

With each celebrity chained up inside a dark cabin awaiting instructions on Wednesday’s show (15 October), Claudia said: "Welcome to the worst team-building away day experience in history" before Imrie passed wind and the group broke into laughter.

"I just farted, Claudia. It's nerves, but I always own up!"- the actor admitted, as the challenge - eventually - got underway.