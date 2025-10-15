Celebrity Traitors live: Kate and Niko in danger as first banishment looms
The celebrities have gathered at the round table to share their suspicions – but who will be the first star to be banished from the castle?
The third instalment of Celebrity Traitors is just a matter of hours away – and we’ll soon find out which star will have the dubious honour of being the first to be banished from the game.
Thursday night’s episode ended on a classic Traitors cliffhanger, with contestant Stephen Fry given what could be the deciding vote, after both TV presenter Kate Garraway and social media star Niko Omilana received three nominations from their fellow celebs.
Garraway came under suspicion from the other contestants thanks to her over the top reactions (which seemed to leave former Olympian Tom Daley particularly perturbed), while Omilana’s day job as a YouTube prankster caused others to doubt his authenticity.
Of course, neither Garraway nor Omilana is in fact a Traitor: Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns and Alan Carr are the ones who’ve been donning the green cloaks and congregating in the tower to stir up mischief, but the trio has currently just about managed to avoid drawing much suspicion... despite a few near-miss meltdowns from comedian Carr, who was placed under serious pressure when he was tasked with murdering singer Paloma Faith in plain sight.
Beyond the banishment, what else can we expect? As ever, there’ll be tasks allowing the celebrities to contribute money to the charity prize pot, more devious machinations and more impeccable goth-tinged style from presenter Claudia Winkleman.
Buckle up and join us for episode three...
Welcome back!
Good afternoon and happy Celebrity Traitors day to one and all. Katie Rosseinsky reporting for duty to accompany you through all the twists and turns of episode three.
We’ve got a few hours left before the next instalment kicks off at 9pm on BBC One, so we have plenty of time to recap everything that went down last time.
First up, here’s my colleague Helen Coffey’s excellent ode to Alan Carr’s already hilarious stint as a Traitor...
With his sweat-drenched, awkward performance as an unlikely backstabber, the comedian is the unrivalled highlight of the star-studded new series, writes Helen Coffey
