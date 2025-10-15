Celebrity Traitors live: Kate and Niko in danger as first banishment looms

Paloma Faith is first faithful murdered in Celebrity Traitors

The third instalment of Celebrity Traitors is just a matter of hours away – and we’ll soon find out which star will have the dubious honour of being the first to be banished from the game.

Thursday night’s episode ended on a classic Traitors cliffhanger, with contestant Stephen Fry given what could be the deciding vote, after both TV presenter Kate Garraway and social media star Niko Omilana received three nominations from their fellow celebs.

Garraway came under suspicion from the other contestants thanks to her over the top reactions (which seemed to leave former Olympian Tom Daley particularly perturbed), while Omilana’s day job as a YouTube prankster caused others to doubt his authenticity.

Of course, neither Garraway nor Omilana is in fact a Traitor: Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns and Alan Carr are the ones who’ve been donning the green cloaks and congregating in the tower to stir up mischief, but the trio has currently just about managed to avoid drawing much suspicion... despite a few near-miss meltdowns from comedian Carr, who was placed under serious pressure when he was tasked with murdering singer Paloma Faith in plain sight.

Beyond the banishment, what else can we expect? As ever, there’ll be tasks allowing the celebrities to contribute money to the charity prize pot, more devious machinations and more impeccable goth-tinged style from presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Buckle up and join us for episode three...