Claudia Winkleman’s exact outfits from The Celebrity Traitors

The first roundtable of Celebrity Traitors is here – but will it be Kate or Nico to be banished by their fellow faithfuls? So far, it’s shaping up to be the perfect game show: high-stakes drama combined with psychological warfare, viral moments and contestants from across the showbiz.

Unlike other game shows, The Traitors delivers on the fashion front. Claudia Winkleman’s aspirational, knit-heavy, tartan-splashed and punk-infused wardrobe repeatedly steals the show. This season has been taken up a notch, thanks to the starry line-up bringing their own sartorial A-game to the castle.

With the help of her stylist Sinead McKeefry – who also works with the presenter on Strictly Come Dancing – Claudia has carved out a niche that reflects the moody Scottish landscape. Think monochrome separates, fingerless gloves, boxy silhouettes and oversized fits.

This season sees the return of signature pieces, including her black pair of Spanx, Hunter wellies, statement cape and cashmere arm warmers. But she’s certainly upped the ante with a mega pair of Givenchy boots, a Chloe military-style coat and an ankle-grazing Alexander McQueen coat.

If you’re looking to inject some The Traitors aesthetic into your autumn wardrobe, here’s where to shop Claudia’s looks from all the episodes so far – plus the affordable alternatives from the high street.

Episode 3

open image in gallery Claudia in her go-to wool black cape ( BBC )

When delivering the death sentence to one of the celebs, Claudia returned to one of her signature looks: a black wool cape from Luxury Family Affair (£763, Luxuryfamilyaffair.com) paired with her favourite black Spanx leggings (£100, Spanx.com). She competed the look with a pair of red fingerless gloves, like this pair from Amazon.

open image in gallery The Reiss blazer is now sold out ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

For the first banishment, where faithful Niko was sent away from the castle, Claudia wore a Reiss blazer (now sold out) and a Holland Cooper silk tie neck blouse. The red velvet blazer with black lapels perfectly matched the moody atmosphere. It would also make the perfect partywear piece – and this Reiss design offers a more affordable alternative. Style the jacket with a similar black silk blouse with a neck tie from Hawes & Curtis.

Episode 2

For the first breakfast in episode two, Claudia shocked the celebs by revealing one of them had been murdered the night before. She wore a striking black, structured, ankle-grazing overcoat from Alexander McQueen – this Uniqlo design looks nearly identical. True to form, she styled the coat with a statement blouse from Cos (this H&M style looks like a great alternative to hers) and completed the gothic look with a pair of chunky black boots – perhaps the same Bottega pair she wore in season two. Steve Madden’s chunky boots achieve a similar look.

open image in gallery Fingerless gloves made an appearance in episode two ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

Claudia's fingerless gloves have become an iconic styling accessory for the presenter, so it was no surprise to see her wearing a pair for the funeral scene in episode two. She wore a black pair that looked to be from her go-to cashmere brand: Brora.

Episode 1

To make her return, Claudia plumped for one of her most signature looks to kick off the series: a black wool cape from Luxury Family Affair (£763, Luxuryfamilyaffair.com) paired with her favourite black Spanx leggings (£100, Spanx.com).

For a more affordable alternative, invest in this Monsoon cape (£130, Monsoon.com). Claudia accessorised the ensemble with her go-to pair of Johnstons of Elgin cashmere mittens (£90, Johnstonsofelgin.com), in the same grey colourway as seen in the first three seasons.

open image in gallery Claudia rewore one of her favourite pieces in episode one: a black cape ( BBC )

The monochrome look was elevated by an ivory blouse with ruffled sleeves poking out of the cape. This H&M style (£27.99, Hm.com) will help you replicate the outfit.

open image in gallery Claudia picked her traitors in another monochrome ensemble ( BBC )

For the tense roundtable, where Claudia picked her traitors, she styled her signature black Spanx with a fitted black blazer – I’d recommend this Asos Design style (£65, Asos.com) as a great high street pick – and an ivory blouse with statement neck tie detailing. M&S’s design will help you nail the look (£30, Marksandspencer.com).

The knee-high Givenchy boots are the star of the show with their statement heel and buckle detailing. If your budget doesn't stretch to the designer pair, these from Steve Madden (£245, Stevemadden.com) are just as good.

open image in gallery It wouldn’t be The Traitors without a smattering of herringbone ( BBC )

It wouldn’t be The Traitors without a smattering of herringbone. And Claudia wore a statement Chloe jacket (£2,125,Harveynichols.co.uk) that has a herringbone finish, on-trend funnel neckline and utilitarian cut. A pair of camel twill leggings (which look to be Ralph Lauren trousers (£149,Ralphlauren.co.uk)) and two-tone wellies completed Claudia’s look.

Funnel neck silhouettes are everywhere this season, so it’s not hard to replicate the look on the high street – whether that’s with Asos Design’s herringbone jacket (£65,Asos.com) or Zara’s short trench (£59.99,Zara.com). Leaning into one of her favourite styling tricks, McKeefry layered a ruffled ivory blouse. I’d recommend opting for this Mint Velvet blouse (£99,Mintvelvet.com) under the jacket.

The style secrets behind Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors outfits