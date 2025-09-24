Brett Goldstein gets up close and personal with Drew Barrymore during interview

Brett Goldstein got up close and personal with Drew Barrymore during an interview on her talk show.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (23 September), the 47-year-old All Of You star, who was aware of Barrymore’s friendly habit of getting cozy with her guests, challenged her to a game.

He said: “I have made a deal with myself. I’ve seen your show, and every time you move nearer to me, I’m gonna move nearer to you. So this is now a game of chicken, okay?”

A shocked Barrymore replied:“Wow, someone’s gonna give me a run for my money?

“Okay, I’ll take it.”

Later in the interview, when Goldstein revealed 50 First Dates is one of his favourite films, Barrymore hugged him and the pair continued to remain extremely close during the remainder on of the chat.