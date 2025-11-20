A Bluey voice star has revealed the surprise reaction children have when they find out he’s on the show.

David Liam McCormack, who plays Bandit in the animated series, explained how parents will often introduce their children to the actor by telling them he plays the beloved character.

He said that as soon as they hear his voice, the children will “burst into tears because it’s too much” for them to comprehend.

Speaking in an interview on The One Show on Tuesday (18 November), he said:“I’m not blue or a dog”.

“Sometimes they think that I’ve eaten Bandit and he’s inside me.”