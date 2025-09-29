Strictly’s Amber Davies addresses past dance experience after fan backlash

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies addressed her past dance experience after performing in her first live show over the weekend.

The theatre star and Love Island winner, 28, who gained a scholarship to train in musical theatre at the Urdang Academy in London as a teenager, was a last-minute addition to the 2025 series after Dani Dyer was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury.

Davies had faced some criticism from viewers on social media over her experience, with one writing: “I've never been a fan of having those with previous dance experience on the show due to an unfair advantage.”

On Monday's (29 September) It Takes Two, the theatre star and Love Island winner, 28, told Fleur East: "Ballroom and Latin are worlds apart from what I've experienced on a West End stage, you know. Completely different techniques."