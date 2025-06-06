I used The Inkey List’s unreleased cream cleanser for a month: Here’s my full review

The Inkey List hydrating cream-to-milk cleanser
- Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, soothing betaine, oily and make-up removing ethylhexyl palmitate, coconut-derived cleansers (PEG-6 caprylic/capric glycerides), shea butter, calming and barrier-boosting rice extracts, olive oil extracts
- Skin type: On paper, all bar oily – but I had no issues with it as someone with oily skin
- Cruelty-free and vegan: Yes, both
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Nourishing and hydrating
- Removes mascara and foundation effectively
- Zero sensitivity
- Take note
- Struggles with waterproof mascara (it is *just about* possible)
I love a cream cleanser, but if I’m being honest, my go-to formula costs a whopping £39. The Inkey List already had a leg up in that department, as the brand’s upper hand price-wise came without fragrance or aesthetic packaging. I can certainly do without the latter, and the elimination of fragrance helps those with sensitive skin.
The formula is impressive on paper, with key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, rice extract and shea butter. Together, this trifecta of skin-loving components aims to combat dehydration, irritation and tightness, promoting a healthy and happy skin barrier. It feels is smooth and silky, and dilutes to a lightweight milk upon contact with wet skin. Scent-free skincare often goes hand in hand with an unpleasant chemical odour, but I’m pleased to report this wasn’t the case here. Actually, it’s entirely odour-free; there’s no smell at all.
The formula effectively rids the skin of oils that have built up overnight and, if used to remove make-up, it successfully dissolves heavy foundation, brow products and even mascara. It needed an extra intensive lash massage to clear my eyes of waterproof mascara, but I’ve yet to find a cream cleanser that can remove this first try.
My skin was left fresh and revitalised before a slight tautness set in after five minutes. In my experience, no water-based cleanser can leave your skin feeling as though it has been moisturised, and subsequent products will always be necessary. However, when compared to certain foaming or harsh cleansing formulas, The Inkey List’s cream-to-milk wash created a tightness that was less uncomfortable and more of a reminder to crack on with the rest of my routine.
After a month of use, I have actually seen an improvement in my blemishes and blackheads. It’s possible that this comes down to the rigorous nature of the test, prompting me to double cleanse every day, but it’s reassuring to see the same improvements from this £13 product as I have when practising consistency with my normal £39 pick.