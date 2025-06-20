Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
‘We were screaming at tennis balls’: Jurassic World Rebirth stars on filming with fake dinosaurs

Eliza Ketcher
Friday 20 June 2025 10:22 EDT
Jurassic World Rebirth stars: ‘Dinosaurs were tennis balls on sticks’

We talk with Jurassic World Rebirth stars Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend about what it’s like to act opposite dinosaurs…which are actually just tennis balls on sticks.

They also delve into the perils of filming in the Thai jungle, the Spielbergian spirit woven through this latest instalment in the iconic franchise, and the role music plays in their creative process – including how to craft the perfect character playlist to get into the role.

Jurassic World Rebirth is in cinemas now.

