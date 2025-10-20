Nine people have been arrested after the Israeli Premier League football derby between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv was abandoned before a ball was kicked on Sunday night (19 October) following violent clashes between rival fans and police.

12 civilians and three police officers are known to be injured at this stage, while Hapoel Tel Aviv FC claimed there was "brutal police violence" and "officers indiscriminately beating fans".

It comes days after a much-criticised ban on Maccabi fans attending next month’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham, following a decision from Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group.