The Home Office was told last week that supporters of Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv could be barred from a Europa League match at Aston Villa, police have revealed, as a major row over the ban escalated.

Sir Keir Starmer will do “everything in his power” to overturn the ban, according his spokesperson, after he condemned the move as the “wrong decision” in a major government intervention.

News that Israeli fans would not be able to attend the club’s fixture in Birmingham on 6 November due to fears of violence has been met with outrage from Jewish communities.

The move by council leaders in Birmingham was branded a “national disgrace” by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and a “shameful decision” by Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar.

The government is now expecting West Midlands Police to come forward with proposals for what resources it would need for all fans to attend the football match safely, The Independent understands, ahead of a council Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting next week.

However, ministers face fresh questions after it emerged the Home Office was briefed about the safety fears – and possible restrictions on fans visiting Villa Park – as early as last week by specialists from the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU).

Senior officers at the unit backed the ban, saying it was “important that we respect and support the structures in place for making these decisions”.

open image in gallery The decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv’s fans from their match with Aston Villa has been met with outrage from Jewish communities ( AP )

Ms Badenoch said the home secretary had “serious questions to answer” for not taking immediate action, adding: “This is a weak government that fails to act when required.

“Now we learn the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, knew Jewish football fans were being banned from a UK stadium, and did nothing.”

West Midlands Police said they had classified the Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv fixture as high risk based on “current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Uefa Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam”.

Violent clashes between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli fans erupted around the Europa League match between Dutch club Ajax and Maccabi in Amsterdam last year.

Five men were given prison sentences and more than 60 people were detained in the riots, which prompted accusations of deliberate antisemitic attacks.

Sir Keir and his top ministers were pulling out all the stops to “find a way through” that would allow travelling Maccabi fans to attend the game, his spokesperson said.

open image in gallery Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer blasted the ban as the ‘wrong decision’ ( PA )

However, Birmingham City Council insisted the decision to ban Maccabi fans would not be reviewed unless there was a change in the risk assessment provided by West Midlands Police.

In an update on Friday evening, a council spokesperson said: “The SAG has made a decision based on a risk assessment provided by West Midlands Police.

“If there is a change in the assessment of risk in the forthcoming match between Aston Villa Football Club and Maccabi Tel Aviv, then the SAG will commit to review its decision as appropriate.”

Conversations aimed at overturning the ban include Home Office offers of support to police in Birmingham, and a phone call between communities secretary Steve Reed and Birmingham City Council.

Meanwhile, culture secretary Lisa Nandy is “meeting officials to discuss what more can be done to try to find a way through to resolve this, and what more can be done to allow fans to attend the game safely”, a No 10 spokesperson said.

The prime minister was left “angered by the decision”, his spokesperson said, adding: “While of course this is an operational decision, we are perfectly entitled to speak out on fundamental principles of fairness like this.”

Sir Keir first slammed the decision in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding: “We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets.

“The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.”

open image in gallery Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv holding flags at Dam Square ahead of the 2024 match in Amsterdam, which erupted in violence on both sides ( ANP/AFP/Getty )

West Midlands police and crime commissioner Simon Foster was among those to call for an “immediate review” of the ban.

Uefa, which runs the Europa League, also urged UK authorities to make sure Maccabi Tel Aviv fans could attend the match in Birmingham.

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli who was held captive by Hamas for more than a year before being released in January, and who supports football teams Maccabi Tel Aviv and Tottenham Hotspur, said the decision to ban Israeli fans attending a match against Aston Villa was “outrageous”.

She said: “I am shocked to my core with this outrageous decision to ban me, my family and my friends from attending an Aston Villa game in the UK.

“Football is a way of bringing people together irrespective of their faith, colour or religion, and this disgusting decision does the exact opposite.

“Shame on you. I hope you come to your senses and reconsider.”

open image in gallery Maccabi Tel Aviv’s fans at the end of their Europa League match against PAOK in Thessaloniki, Greece in September ( AP )

West Midlands Police said while the decision on whether to issue a safety certificate rests with Birmingham City Council, it supports the decision to ban Israeli fans – citing the previous clashes in Amsterdam.

Social media videos of the team’s 2024 fixture against Ajax showed Maccabi fans setting off flares and fireworks and chanting in Hebrew “olé, olé, let the IDF [Israel Defence Forces] win, we will f*** the Arabs”.

There were also reports of Maccabi fans chanting that there were “no children” left in Gaza. Maccabi fans were subject to “hit and run” attacks, with four rioters given short jail terms over the violence.

A government spokesperson said: “No one should be stopped from watching a football game simply because of who they are.

“The government is working with policing and other partners to do everything in our power to ensure this game can safely go ahead, with all fans present.

“We are exploring what additional resources and support are required so all fans can attend.”