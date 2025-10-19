Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Israeli military launched an attack on Gaza on Sunday, as Israel continued to trade blame with Hamas over violations of the US-brokered ceasefire aiming to end the war in the enclave, Israeli media reported.

The IDF launched airstrikes after “terror operatives”, whose affiliation was unclear, were claimed to have attacked Israeli forces in Rafah, the Times of Israel reports.

An Israeli military official told The Independent that Hamas had carried out "multiple attacks" against Israeli troops beyond the yellow line they withdrew to under the armistice in a "bold violation of the ceasefire".

"The attacks included an RPG shot at a military force, and a sniper fire against a military force," they added. “Both of the incidents happened in an Israeli controlled area, east to the yellow line. This is a bold violation of the ceasefire.”

Senior Hamas official Izzat Al Risheq said on Sunday that the Palestinian militant group remained committed to the ceasefire, which he accused Israel of repeatedly violating. Neither Al Risheq nor the Israeli military official made any mention of the reported Israeli strikes in Gaza.

open image in gallery Displaced people in Rafah, southern Gaza ( Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The government media office in Gaza said on Saturday that Israel had committed 47 violations after the ceasefire deal, leaving 38 dead and 143 wounded.

The impact of the Israeli strikes on Sunday, the most serious test since an already fragile ceasefire took effect on October 11, was not immediately clear.

As the reports emerged, Israel’s hawkish far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “order the IDF to fully resume combat in the Gaza Strip with maximum force”.

“The false illusions that Hamas will change its ways, or even adhere to the agreement it signed, are proving, as expected, to be dangerous to our security,” he wrote on X. “The Nazi terrorist organization must be completely destroyed—and the sooner, the better.”

Far-right finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed: “War!”

In a separate incident on Friday, ‘operatives’ were said to have emerged from a tunnel in the Rafah area and opened fire on Israeli forces, according to the IDF. There were no reported injuries.

The developments come at a precarious time for the ceasefire, with US Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff expected to arrive in Israel on Monday to discuss Israel’s claims Hamas is violating the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas rejected on Sunday a statement from the US State Department in which it cited "credible reports" indicating the Palestinian militant group would imminently violate the ceasefire deal with Israel. Hamas said such allegations were false.

“The Hamas Movement rejects the allegations mentioned in the statement issued by the US State Department and categorically denies the claims directed against it regarding an ‘imminent attack’ or a ‘violation of the ceasefire agreement’”, it said.

“These false allegations fully align with misleading Israeli propaganda and provide cover for the continuation of the occupation’s organized crimes and aggression against our people.”

Hamas accused Israel of forming, arming and funding criminal gangs that it said had “carried out killings, kidnappings, theft of aid trucks, and robberies against Palestinian civilians”.

The State Department assessed in a short statement that Hamas was planning an “imminent” attack on civilians in Gaza, adding: “Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire. “

Donald Trump has threatened to disarm Hamas if it refuses to do so voluntarily, after saying he was unbothered by Hamas killing members of “very bad gangs” in Gaza earlier in the week.

The ceasefire has been further strained by Hamas’ slow return of hostages to Israel and Israel’s decision since to keep the Rafah crossing shut to humanitarian aid.

Israel has threatened to keep the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed "until further notice."

Netanyahu's office said reopening Rafah would depend on how Hamas fulfils its ceasefire role of returning the remains of all 28 deceased hostages.

Hamas has returned all 20 live hostages and 12 of the deceased but said the process needs effort and special equipment to recover corpses buried under rubble.

The handover of remains is among key points — along with aid deliveries into Gaza and the devastated territory's future — in the ceasefire process meant to end two years of war.

open image in gallery Trucks lined up on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 ( (Planet Labs PBC via AP) )

Israel identified the body of a deceased hostage Sunday morning, after Hamas handed over two bodies of what the militant group said are deceased hostages to the Red Cross late Saturday night.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the body was identified as Ronen Engel. The second body is still undergoing identification at Israel's National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Engel, 54, was killed during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz on the Gaza border. His wife, Karina, and two of his three children were kidnapped and released in a ceasefire in November 2023.

The IDF said on Sunday that another deceased hostage had been identified as Suntaya Akrasi.

Akrasti, a 30-year-old Thai citizen, was also killed during the October 7 attack, and his body taken into Gaza. His body was taken from the orchards of kibbutz Be’eri, the IDF said.

This news is breaking: more to follow