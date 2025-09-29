India celebrate with imaginary trophy after acrimonious Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Watch as India hoists an imaginary trophy above their heads following an acrimonious win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

After India beat Pakistan by five wickets at the final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (28 September), the team refused to accept the winner’s prize from Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav can be seen pretending to haul the heavy trophy over to his team, who proceed to cheer as pyrotechnics go off behind them.

Speaking to the press after the final, Yadav said: “We as a team decided not to take the trophy (from Mohsin Naqvi). Nobody told us to do so. But I feel a team that that wins the tournament deserves the trophy.”

In May, India and Pakistan engaged in a four-day military conflict following an attack in Kashmir that killed 22 tourists.