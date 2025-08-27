Watch moment sleeping woman rescued from burning house by heroic police officers

This is the moment that two police officers smashed their way into a burning building to save a sleeping woman from a house fire.

Footage shared by Nottinghamshire Police on Tuesday (26 August) shows officers Gregg Cartwright and Jamie Walker using a baton to shatter the glass windows at a property Sutton-in-Ashfield after their knocks at the front door went unanswered.

The pair, who spotted the burning house whilst on routine patrol, then entered the property, with PC Walker rushing to escort the elderly woman to safety, whilst PC Cartwright grabbed a fire extinguisher to tackle the blaze.

All three escaped from the blaze on 13 August with no injuries, and the two officers were commended by Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy for their “extraordinary” behaviour.