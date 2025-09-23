Ukraine to face new gruelling test as Russia intensifies Donetsk campaign

Ukraine is gearing up for a new test from Russia as Vladimir Putin’s forces ramp up their campaign to seize Donetsk’s fortress belt.

Almost 70 per cent of the region is now held by Moscow, with just four cities in the zone remaining independent from Russian rule.

Putin’s forces are now using infiltration tactics to secure the remaining Ukrainian outposts, a tactic Col. Pavlo Yurchuk, commander of Ukraine’s 63rd Brigade, said will not lead to “control of large settlements”.

He said that if Russian capture Lyman, then they could cross the Siverskyi Donets River and take Sloviansk, though he is “sure they will fail”.

“From a military point of view it looks correct — on the map it looks neat — but after nearly three and a half years of war we all know that such deep manoeuvres and wide flanking operations are not Russia’s forte.”