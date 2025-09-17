What Trump and Starmer want from the historic UK state visit

Donald Trump has begun his second state visit to the UK at the invitation of King Charles III and prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The US president and the UK prime minister are set to meet at Chequers on Thursday, 18 September. They will view the Sir Winston Churchill archives and hold a bilateral meeting.

They will later attend a business reception at the site hosted by chancellor Rachel Reeves.

White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg and political editor David Maddox break down exactly what the two could be expecting from this week's events.