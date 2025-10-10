The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee addressed whether Donald Trump's claim that he should win the award affected deliberations regarding who should be awarded the Peace Prize.

Speaking after Maria Corina Machado was announced as the 2025 winner for her work in “promoting peace” in Latin America at a time when “democracy is under threat," Jorgen Watne Frydnes said the committee receives thousands of letters every year from people "wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace.”

"We base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel."

The US president has been engaged in peacemaking efforts – with one eye on the accolade – ever since he returned to office in January this year. In the past 24 hours, he shared several articles on Truth Social claiming he should win the award for securing a peace deal between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.