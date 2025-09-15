Merchandise featuring Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has been placed around Windsor Castle gift shop by protesters ahead of the US president’s state visit to the UK.

Footage shared by political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon on Monday (15 September) shows a variety of mugs and plates with a photo of the pair together, with the words “In memory of a terrific guy” and “never forget” etched underneath them.

Sharing the clip on social media, the group said: “We heard Prince Andrew insisted on adding this new range to the Windsor Castle Gift shop for Trump’s arrival.”

The King is to host the US president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle this week, where they will be treated with a ceremonial welcome and state banquet.