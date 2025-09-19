Watch as Donald Trump tells the press aboard Air Force One that he only hopes that they have a safe flight as he is also on the plane.

Speaking to reporters as he flew back to Washington following his three-day state visit to the UK, the president grinned as he said: “Fly safely, you know why I say that? Because I'm on the flight, otherwise I wouldn't care.”

During his second state visit to the UK, Mr Trump spent time at Windsor Castle, where he laid a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II’s grave, witnessed a guard of honor and carriage procession and attended a lavish state banquet.

On Thursday (19 September), he met with Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers, where they signed the £150billion “Tech Prosperity Deal”. The Trumps then departed from Stanstead just before 6.00pm local time.