Keir Starmer breaks silence on Donald Trump’s threat to sue BBC for $1bn

Sir Keir Starmer urged the BBC to “get its house in order” following Donald Trump’s threat to sue the corporation for $1billion lawsuit.

The prime minister was urged by Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey to tell the US president to drop his demand during PMQs on Wednesday (12 November), stating that Mr Trump is “trying to destory our BBC”.

Sir Keir responded by saying he believes in a “strong and independent BBC”, but admitted the corporation “needs to get their house in order” when “mistakes are made”.

“The BBC must uphold the highest standards, be accountable and correct errors quickly.”