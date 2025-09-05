Richard Tice fumbled his words as he was grilled on why Sir Keir Starmer was like Kim Jong Un after both the deputy Reform UK leader and Nigel Farage compared the UK to North Korea.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4 on Friday (5 September), Mr Tice was repeatedly questioned by Nick Robinson on the comparison and said that Sir Keir is “authoritarian”.

After he was asked whether Sir Keir was like Kim for a third time, Mr Tice said that it is “good to use anecdotes and analogies at times”.

Mr Robinson fired back, calling it “offensive” to compare the prime minister to “one of the worst autocrats on the planet”.

Mr Tice said “what is really offensive” is punishing those who are "concerned about illegal immigration”.