The UK dual citizen passport rules you need to know

Do you hold British dual citizenship? A major incoming change could affect the way you travel.

As the Home Office’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme comes into effect on 25 February, British nationals abroad must present a valid UK passport or a certificate of entitlement to prove their status when entering the country.

Previously, dual citizens have been able to enter the UK using non-British passports. However, as British and Irish citizens are exempt from ETAs, they must now travel using British or Irish travel documents.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder explains all as he “urges” dual-citizens without a British passport to act fast before the changes come in.