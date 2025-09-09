The house of Nepal’s former prime minister Sharma Oli was set on fire by anti-corruption protesters on Tuesday (9 September).

Demonstrators were filmed breaking through windows in the property with bricks, before throwing furniture against the wall and setting it on fire.

Former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s property was also targeted, as well as political party headquarters.

Mr Oli stepped down following anti-corruption protests across the Himalayan nation, which were triggered by a government ban on social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube.

The government lifted the ban after protests intensified on Monday, with at least 19 people killed in the unrest.