Olympic legend Michael Phelps took on his hometown NFL team the Baltimore Ravens in a diving contest.

The 23-time gold medal winner was invited by Ravens players to visit their training camp. In a social media video, they told him one in three of their players couldn’t swim.

The team joined the die-hard Ravens fan at the Loyola University’s Mangione Aquatic Center on Tuesday (August 13).

Phelps offered tips on swimming, gave a motivational speech, raced the team (after giving a large head start) and, most amusingly, competed in a diving contest which saw some impressive bellyflops.