Jeremy Corbyn slams ban on Palestine Action during parliament address

Jeremy Corbyn has called on the UK government to reverse its ban on Palestine Action.

The Independent MP implored Home Office Minister Dan Jarvis to reverse the July decision which has seen the group designated as a proscribed terrorist organisation.

“ The minister knows that the weight of history is against him. He knows that at some point, the government is going to have to review this legislation,” Mr Corbyn said as he addressed parliament on Monday (8 September).

Almost 900 people were arrested at a demonstration in London’s Parliament Square on Saturday as hundreds defied the controversial ban.