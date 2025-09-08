Corbyn calls 890 arrested at Palestine Action rally ‘people of principle and courage’

Jeremy Corbyn called the 890 people arrested at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action in London’s Parliament Square on Saturday people of “principle” and “courage.”

An estimated 1,500 people gathered in Westminster. The majority of the arrests were for supporting a proscribed group, which is an offence under the Terrorism Act, some were made after the protest turned violent for assaults on police officers and other public order offences, the Metropolitan Police said.

“ They're people of principle and they're people of courage,” Corbyn said of the protesters on Sky News on Monday (8 September).

“I think we need to think about the legislation that's being passed. Protest should be allowed in our country,” he added.