Drone footage captured how a Jamaican fishing village was reduced to rubble in damage caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Aerial video of Alligator Pond from Wednesday (October 29) shows how boats, homes, and other buildings close to the coast were impacted after the category 5 storm made landfall with sustained winds of 185mph.

The death toll has continued to rise as the hurricane, which has now weakened to category 2, moves across the Bahamas and is expected to pass near Bermuda.