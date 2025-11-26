Video: Deadly fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise apartment blocks

A huge blaze has engulfed several high-rise towers in Hong Kong, leaving at least four dead on Wednesday (26 November).

Thick black smoke can be seen billowing out of the buildings situated in Tai Po district, as emergency services work to tackle the flames.

The government and Fire Services Department confirmed that people remain trapped inside the 31-storey burning towers, though could not give a figure of the exact amount.

Three people are in a critical condition, with another in a serious condition. A firefighter is amongst the dead, officials added.