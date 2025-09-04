Watch as Giorgio Armani walks down the runway at his Paris Couture show in January in his final public appearance before his death on Thursday (4 September).

The legendary fashion designer, who died at the age of 91, can be seen waving to the audience and photographers at his Armani Privé show on 28 January.

Armani, an Italian-born billionaire, had been planning a major event during Milan Fashion Week in September to mark 50 years of his company.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.