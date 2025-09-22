France officially recognises state of Palestine

This is the moment French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed France will officially recognise the state of Palestine on Monday, September 22.

France has become the fifth country in two days to recognise officially the state of Palestine.

The move came during a United Nations conference chaired by France and Saudi Arabia aimed at generating new support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mr Macron received loud applause from the more than 140 leaders in attendance. The Palestinian delegation, including its UN ambassador, Riyad Mansour, could be seen standing and applauding as the declaration was made.