Turkish president Erdogan pleas for Kashmir resolution in passionate UN address

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his support for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, 23 September.

He referenced the escalation between India and Pakistan last April 2025, he welcomed the ceasefire and urged continued dialogue to avoid further conflict.

Erdoğan stressed that the Kashmir dispute should be settled according to United Nations Security Council resolutions and the desires of the Kashmiri people.

He said: “We advocate resolving the Kashmir issue through dialogue based on UNSC resolutions and the wishes of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”