‘I will kill you’: Billionaire’s lawyer caught on hot mic at Epstein probe

Les Wexner’s lawyer was caught on a hot mic jokingly telling his client he would “kill him” if he did not keep his answers to questions on Jeffrey Epstein concise.

On Wednesday (18 February), the former Victoria Secret CEO gave his deposition on the disgraced financier to the House Oversight Committee.

Around four hours into the deposition, Mr Wexner, who had been giving a particularly long-winded answer, was instructed by his attorney Michael Levy to keep his answers short.

“I will f***ing kill you if you answer another question with more than five words,” he said with a wry smile, prompting a chuckle from the billionaire.

Mr Wexner said he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal conduct and denied any involvement in the abuse of girls and young women. He is not accused of any wrongdoing.