Superman actor explains decision to become ICE officer under Trump administration

Superman actor Dean Cain explains decision to become an ICE officer under the Trump administration.

The actor, who starred as the super hero alongside Terri Hatcher in Lois & Clark: The Adventures of Superman during the nineties, will become an ICE officer next week.

Appearing on Fox News on Thursday (14 August), the 59-year-old actor explained how he had shared a recruitment video for officers, which led to people telling him he should sign up.

“One thing led to another and I will become an ICE officer next week, “ he revealed.