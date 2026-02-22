Boris Johnson's call for non-combat troops from the UK and Europe to be deployed immediately to Ukraine is "reckless and irresponsible," Geordie Greig told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

The former prime minister said non-combat forces should be stationed in peaceful regions to send a firm message to Vladimir Putin, otherwise the Russian leader would “keep going” with the conflict.

Speaking on Sunday (22 February), The Independent editor-in-chief said of Mr Johnson's comments: "It's typical of attention-seeking stunts, which he's become known for.

"The idea that Johnson can flip a switch in Putin's mind is laughable."