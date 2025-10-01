This is the moment a bear prowled through the aisles of an Arizona grocery store.

Captured on camera by wildlife photographer Charlie Alolkoy on Monday (29 September), the young animal can be seen dashing through the aisles of the Oro Valley store, which is located about six miles from the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The bear left the store of his own accord, but by the time police and Arizona Game and Fish officials arrived, he was nowhere to be seen.

Alolkoy, who entered the store after an unsuccessful trip to photograph animals in the mountains, described the encounter as “thrilling”.

However, he said the bear sighting sent the store into a panic. "A lot of people were very frightened or upset. I saw one woman who was crying," he said.