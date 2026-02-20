This Morning panellist Ashley James was brought to tears during a discussion about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.

Ms James, who bravely revealed last month that she was raped while a student at university, became visibly emotional as she spoke for fellow sexual assault survivors.

She also commended the late Virginia Giuffre, who previously accused Mr Mountbatten-Windsor of sexual assault. A claim he has vehemently denied.

During Friday’s show, Ms James said: “There's a reason I feel so upset about it. So many of us have watched the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein try to get justice and I felt a huge sense of relief yesterday watching Andrew be arrested.

“Of course, his arrest is about state matters and not about the alleged sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre, who is of course, no longer here.”

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by police on Thursday morning (19 February), on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released from police custody 11 hours later.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.