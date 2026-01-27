A cleaning content creator has shared a simple hack to clean shoes for less than £1, by using an ingredient that you’ll likely already have at home – a potato.

Armen Adamjan, known online as Creative Explained, appeared on BBC Morning Live on Monday (26 January) to share his trick for keeping footwear sparkling.

During a demonstration, Adamjan showed how using a raw potato can clean shoes. He used the inside of a cut raw potato, rubbing it against the white shoe material to remove stains.

"This is absolutely amazing, people spend a lot of money [on cleaning products]," host Louise Minchin remarked.