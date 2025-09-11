Ruth Jones reveals dream collaboration with Stacey Solomon

Ruth Jones has revealed her dream for an surprise career collaboration with Stacey Solomon.

Speaking at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (10 September), the Gavin and Stacey star said she'd like to cameo on Stacey Solomon's BBC TV series Sort Your Life Out, where the singer revamps cluttered homes, forcing homeowners to choose which belongings they want to keep and leave behind.

Jones said: "I'll tell you what, I'd like Stacey Solomon to come and sort my life out! That would be great. That's what I'd like to appear in."