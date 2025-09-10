Gary Linker appears to take swipe at BBC as former MOTD presenter collects NTA

Gary Lineker appeared to take a swipe at the BBC as he collected his National Television Award (NTA) for Best Presenter.

The former Match of the Day (MOTD) pundit ended Ant and Dec's 23-year reign as winners of the gong at the ceremony on Wednesday, 10 September, in London.

After receiving the award, Lineker thanked those who worked on the football show behind the camera. He then remarked that he thought his win "demonstrates that perhaps it’s ok, sometimes, to use our platform to speak up.”

Linker's MOTD exit came days after he apologised for inadvertently sharing a pro-Palestine social media post which featured a picture of a rat.