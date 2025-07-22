Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In just one month, the contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing will start being announced.

Seven months after Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell lifted the Glitterball trophy, the rumour mill surrounding the BBC’s popular dancing competition, now in its 22nd series, has been kicked into overdrive.

The professional dancers set to participate in the 2025 series have already been revealed and they, like us, will be wondering which celebrities they’ll be partnered with.

All four judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – will return.

Who will be on Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

The latest celebrity that bosses have reportedly signed up is Stefan Dennis, best known as Neighbours’ Paul Robinson.

The actor was freed up to participate after the Australian soap was cancelled for a second time earlier this year.

open image in gallery ‘Neighbours’ actor Stefan Dennis might join ‘Strictly’ ( Getty Images )

A source told The Sun: “Stefan is a huge character on the soap and is sure to be a hit with Strictly fans. BBC bosses are confident Stefan will bring in the ratings.

EastEnders actor Bovinder Sopal, known for her role as Suki Panesar, is also reportedly poised to join the show, following in the footsteps of co-stars Jake Wood, Kellie Bright, Nina Wadia and Davood Ghadami.

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison is also allegedly being eyed by producers. According to a report from The Sun, the TV presenter caught the attention of Strictly producers when she attended the live shows to support her friend Pete Wicks during last year’s series.

“Vicky loved watching Pete on the series and was in awe of the detail that goes into every performance,” a source told the paper.

open image in gallery Pattison was previously spotted in the crowd supporting her friend Pete Wicks ( Getty Images )

“She has great energy and will no doubt be a hit with the viewers. Vicky's done plenty of reality shows but is ready to be out of her comfort zone on the dance floor.”

Mo Farah, the Olympic athlete considered a “genuine national treasure”, is also apparently in contention.

The Sun reports that Farah’s upbeat personality would “provide the perfect tonic” to the various Strictly scandals of the last few years, notably allegations made by actor Amanda Abbington against professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, her partner in the 2023 series.

open image in gallery Great Britain’s Mo Farah celebrates winning the Men’s 10,000m final at the Olympic Stadium, London ( John Giles/PA )

“Bosses would love to sign him up but the talks are at a very early stage.”

Another star rumoured for the show is Dani Dyer, who won Love Island in 2018.

Dyer, who is married to West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, has remained in the spotlight ever since reigning supreme on the ITV reality show – and it’s a sure bet that, if she does sign up to Strictly, her dad, Rivals actor Danny Dyer, will be in the studio audience most weeks.

open image in gallery Dani Dyer might be on ‘Strictly’ 2025 ( Getty Images )

Tom Parker-Bowles, the MasterChef judge who is the son of Camilla Parker-Bowles, is also rumoured.

According to reports, Tom was “sounded out last year but never materialised” – and bosses are hoping they will “have better luck this year”.

open image in gallery Tom Parker-Bowles was reportedly wanted for ‘Strictly’ in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Two former reality stars who might appear include Made in Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, who won I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2017, and Stacey Solomon, who finished third on The X Factor in 2009.

Solomon has since become an award-winning TV star, finding BBC success with lifestyle series Sort Your Life Out.

open image in gallery Georgia “Toff” Toffolo and Stacey Solomon are rumoured for ‘Strictly’ ( Getty Images )

Apprentice favourite Thomas Skinner, who won the respect of Lord Sugar during his time on the BBC show in 2019, might also be a contestant on this year’s Strictly. According to Mail Online, Skinner, known for his catchphrase “Bosh!”, is “up for giving the competition his best shot” despite having “no dancing experience”.

A source stated: “Strictly bosses are hoping he’ll get the dads watching. He has a massive following, especially with working-class blokes.”

open image in gallery Thomas Skinner has become one of the most popular ‘Apprentice’ candidates ( BBC )

Elsewhere, Ashley Cain, who found fame on Ex on the Beach, is reportedly being teed up for Strictly. He appeared on the first series of the UK version of the reality show, and returned again in season two.

Cain has since gone on to front his own BBC show, titled Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone, and it’s claimed that it’s his presenting skills that have caught the eyes of Strictly producers.

open image in gallery Ashley Cain might be the first ‘Ex on the Beach’ star on ‘Strictly’ ( MTV )

This Morning presenter Craig Rowe, who is the daytime show’s “gadget guru”, has publicly expressed interest in taking part on the show.

Rowe, who joined A Place in the Sun in 2022, told The Sun in April: “Talks are very much happening.”

open image in gallery Craig Rowe says he’s ‘in talks’ for ‘Strictly’ ( Channel 4 )

Traitors series three star Jake Wood also brushed off claims he would take part on this year’s show.

The contestant, who split the final £94,600 jackpot with Leanne Quigley, wrote on Instagram: “This is news to me. I do love a shimmy though.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in September, with hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.