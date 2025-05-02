Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Abbington has revealed what initially prompted her to speak out against ex-Strictly star Giovanni Pernice.

Last year, the 51-year-old Sherlock actor complained about her alleged treatment by Pernice during rehearsals for the BBC series in 2023.

The BBC launched a nine-month investigation, which upheld some of her complaints of verbal harassment, but cleared Pernice of Abbington’s more serious allegations of physical aggression.

Abbington has previously discussed the backlash to her comments, admitting that she received death threats as a result. Pernice and the actor have been involved in a public rivalry ever since.

She has now reignited her feud with the professional dancer, who moved to the Italian version of Strictly, which he won, as the BBC carried out its investigation.

Abbington commented on why she felt compelled to speak out in the first instance, telling White Wine Question Time: “I just felt I wasn’t being treated fairly in that room.”

The star previously claimed she was unfairly vilified for expressing valid concerns, saying her intention in voicing them was to establish “a safe space”.

She told The Times: “The fallout from it wasn’t something I was anticipating, but I’m glad I did it. I am. I’m glad that I stood up for myself because it’s the first time I’ve ever really done that.’”

Part of Abbington’s motivation to make her complaints public were due to being bullied growing up.

open image in gallery Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington were coupled together on ‘Strictly’ in 2023 ( BBC )

“That’s why I did what I did last year, because of being bullied extensively as a child,” she explained. “I’ve seen what happens when people are bullied and how introverted they become and how it can affect them. You see it on social media right now.”

Despite the backlash, Abbington said “so many women came up to me and gave me hugs and thanked me for what I did”.

Abbington added that she is unsure of her status in the wider industry after the investigation.

open image in gallery Amanda Abbington has been vocal about her negative ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ experience ( BBC )

“I don’t know what the industry thinks of me at the moment,” she said. “I’ve been immersed in the aftermath of it all for a year.

“I don’t know whether I’ve been cancelled or whether people don’t like me any more, but I know I did what I did for the right reasons. I feel good about the future.”

She continued: “Last year was one of the worst years of my entire life. I was very close to having a breakdown because of the constant barrage of abuse and hideousness.”