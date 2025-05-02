Amanda Abbington reignites feud with Giovanni Pernice with Strictly comment
‘Sherlock’ star has explained what prompted her to speak out against Italian dancer
Amanda Abbington has revealed what initially prompted her to speak out against ex-Strictly star Giovanni Pernice.
Last year, the 51-year-old Sherlock actor complained about her alleged treatment by Pernice during rehearsals for the BBC series in 2023.
The BBC launched a nine-month investigation, which upheld some of her complaints of verbal harassment, but cleared Pernice of Abbington’s more serious allegations of physical aggression.
Abbington has previously discussed the backlash to her comments, admitting that she received death threats as a result. Pernice and the actor have been involved in a public rivalry ever since.
She has now reignited her feud with the professional dancer, who moved to the Italian version of Strictly, which he won, as the BBC carried out its investigation.
Abbington commented on why she felt compelled to speak out in the first instance, telling White Wine Question Time: “I just felt I wasn’t being treated fairly in that room.”
The star previously claimed she was unfairly vilified for expressing valid concerns, saying her intention in voicing them was to establish “a safe space”.
She told The Times: “The fallout from it wasn’t something I was anticipating, but I’m glad I did it. I am. I’m glad that I stood up for myself because it’s the first time I’ve ever really done that.’”
Part of Abbington’s motivation to make her complaints public were due to being bullied growing up.
“That’s why I did what I did last year, because of being bullied extensively as a child,” she explained. “I’ve seen what happens when people are bullied and how introverted they become and how it can affect them. You see it on social media right now.”
Despite the backlash, Abbington said “so many women came up to me and gave me hugs and thanked me for what I did”.
Abbington added that she is unsure of her status in the wider industry after the investigation.
“I don’t know what the industry thinks of me at the moment,” she said. “I’ve been immersed in the aftermath of it all for a year.
“I don’t know whether I’ve been cancelled or whether people don’t like me any more, but I know I did what I did for the right reasons. I feel good about the future.”
She continued: “Last year was one of the worst years of my entire life. I was very close to having a breakdown because of the constant barrage of abuse and hideousness.”
