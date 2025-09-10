Stacey Solomon makes huge life decision as she reveals health scare

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her health concerns, revealing that she may no longer be able to have more children.

In Tuesday’s (9 September) episode of the BBC reality show Stacey & Joe, the 35-year-old told her sister Jemma that she fears she may be going through an early menopause, after noticing she has been more “tired” and “snappy” lately.

The mother-of-five candidly shared: “If you could test tolerance, mine would be at an all time low.”

Solomon, who at the age of 35 is at least a decade younger than the average women start experiencing menopause symptoms, revealed that her mother went through menopause at an early age.