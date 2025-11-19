Millie Mackintosh reveals vow she made during breast cancer scare

Millie Mackintosh has revealed the vow she made to herself during her breast cancer scare.

Appearing on Lorraine on Wednesday (19 November), the former Made in Chelsea star discussed her recent 100km trek across the Sahara Desert with charity CoppaFeel.

She revealed: “ When I was waiting for my results, I said to myself, if I get the all clear, I'm gonna do everything I can to help.” Last year, she found a lump which was later confirmed to be benign.

Macintosh said she believes it is important to spread awareness as it can “happen to anyone”, and encouraged people to “get that check”.