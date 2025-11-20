Gogglebox star hits out at ‘jealous’ trolls after 7st weight loss jabs transformation

A Gogglebox star has hit out at "jealous" trolls after facing online abuse for sharing her weight loss journey.

Amy Tappe, 26, tried to lose weight for 12 years before working with a personal trainer and using the weight-loss drug Mounjaro. She revealed the abuse she receives online has intensified after losing seven stone.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday (20 November), Ms Tapper said, "Of course [online abuse] affects you, no one is superhuman."

She recalled how trolls tell her to "eat less, move more", despite her doing just that alongside using the weight loss medication.

"You're doomed if you do and doomed if you don't", she said.